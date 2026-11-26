Israeli settlers were behind the demolition of a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Jalud overnight, according to the military.

The IDF says that it was dispatched to Jalud this morning following reports and footage showing “suspects using a civilian engineering vehicle to deliberately demolish a structure in the area.”

The home belongs to the Tubasi family, which was driven out of the building by settlers last summer. An attempt to allow the family to return under Border Police escort in September failed when it came under attack from mobs of settlers, and the house has seemingly been unoccupied since.

Police officers are expected to enter Jalud with an army escort later today to collect evidence for an investigation of the incident, authorities say.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a meeting to assess the matter, during which he was “briefed on the ongoing command-level inquiry,” the military says.

The IDF describes the incident as a “serious criminal act involving deliberate property damage.”

“Such acts severely harm the State of Israel and the IDF’s reputation, stand in direct contradiction to our values, and cause significant damage to security efforts,” the military says.

The army notes that in the Jalud area, there are still “dozens of extremist lawbreakers… who repeatedly engage in violent and criminal acts,” referring to nearby illegal outposts where violent settlers reside.

“Security forces are working to confiscate the engineering vehicle through Civil Administration officers and to bring those responsible to justice,” the IDF adds.