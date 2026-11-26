Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Israel collars PA cop in Nablus over terror suspicions
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A Palestinian Authority police officer suspected of terror activity was apprehended by Israeli commandos during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus overnight, the Israel Police say.
Police say undercover Border Police officers raided the Rafidia neighborhood of Nablus, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, to arrest a wanted man who is suspected of involvement in terror activity.
The troops captured the man, a PA police officer, and transferred him to the Shin Bet for questioning, police add.
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