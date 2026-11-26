Defense Minister Israel Katz warns that Israel will launch a massive new offensive in Gaza and displace much of the enclave’s population if the Hamas terror group does not disarm on its own.

Katz’s ultimatum, which echoes comments he has made previously, comes as the White House and Board of Peace have begun to redouble efforts to push Israel toward advancing plans to begin rehabilitating and rebuilding the Strip, a step that Jerusalem insists only take place after Hamas gives up its weapons.

“Either [Hamas] willingly disarms and Gaza is demilitarized in accordance with [US] President [Donald] Trump’s plan, or the Israel Defense Forces will disarm it by launching Operation Gideon’s Chariot II, including once again displacing a million Gazans to the south and clearing the ground using the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model,” he says in a statement.

He adds that Israel still has the infrastructure in place to facilitate the voluntary emigration of Gazans out of the Strip.

Hamas in July agreed to the Board of Peace’s disarmament roadmap, which envisions the terror group gradually handing over its weapons as Israel withdraws from the Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the framework, arguing that Hamas must completely disarm before Israeli troops conduct any withdrawals and blocking the deployment of authorities meant to transition the territory away from Hamas control.

On Monday, US Special Envoy Jared Kushner was quoted saying Israel was risking “global pariah status” if it doesn’t change its approach to Gaza. The comments were widely interpreted as reflective of mounting frustration in Washington and beyond over Israel’s refusal to allow the transitional plan to advance.

Kushner phoned Netanyahu on Tuesday to discuss the Board of Peace’s stalled efforts, urging Netanyahu to get on board with the US-led panel’s efforts in Gaza, according to a source briefed on the call.

Netanyahu, in response, signaled that he was willing to work with the Board of Peace and remains committed to the broader effort of disarming Hamas, the source said, confirming reporting in the Axios news site.

However, the source noted that the board has received such signals and assurances in the past from Netanyahu and wants to see follow-through this time.