Gadi Eisenkot has 10 days left to call the president and announce that he’s succeeded in building a coalition, and then convene the Knesset to swear in a government.

The Yashar leader’s allotted 28 days of coalition building end on Sunday, December 6. The next day is the anniversary of the death of his son, Gal Eisenkot, who was killed fighting in the Gaza Strip. For that reason, Eisenkot’s party has marked Wednesday, December 2, as the preferred date for the swearing-in.

Some in the bloc seeking to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believe they can achieve this goal: first to resolve all the differences among the bloc’s four allied parties, then to close the gaps with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, bringing it on board, and then to swear in a government of 55 seats. That may be excessive optimism.

(The parties in the Eisenkot-led bloc — Yashar, B’Yachad, Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats — won a total of 48 seats in the October 27 election; UTJ won seven.)

That 55-seat government would still need to rely on Arab parties Ra’am or the Joint List – which together hold 19 seats – agreeing not to vote against it. Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman has in recent days indicated that he has softened his opposition to this and is prepared to rely on the Arab parties, as long as they stay outside the government. Liberman’s next goal is to recruit the six seats of Shas, the other ultra-Orthodox party, to form a majority coalition with 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Such a coalition would not be dependent on the Arab parties at all.

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If the schedule is too tight, Eisenkot will ask President Isaac Herzog for a 14-day extension, until December 20, and will likely get it. Eisenkot met with Herzog on Tuesday night and updated him on the progress of his coalition-building efforts.

Herzog and his predecessor, Reuven Rivlin, usually agreed to requests for extensions. The only exception came following one of the five elections Israel held between 2019 and 2022, when it was clear that Netanyahu would not be able to form a government even with an extra 14 days.

This time the situation is different: Four years have passed since the previous election, and Eisenkot is a new candidate trying to fulfill a fresh mandate, not break a deadlock. Presidential discretion therefore would seem to favor granting an extension, although Herzog could settle for a shorter period, such as seven days.

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A nod to the Likud base

As the days pass, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett’s contacts with Netanyahu and his Likud party are intended primarily as a negotiating tactic — a signal to United Torah Judaism that Eisenkot’s bloc has alternatives.

Sources in the bloc insist that from Bennett’s perspective, the talks are real, that he believes that a government with the ultra-Orthodox is problematic, and that it is therefore better to form a unity government with Likud. In such an arrangement, the parties would agree to a rotation in which Eisenkot would serve first as prime minister, followed by Netanyahu. This, despite the fact that Netanyahu outright rejects going second. In addition, Bennett has no desire to forge an alliance with the man – not to mention his allegedly hostile, meddling wife – who has persecuted him over the past decade.

Others are convinced that the Bennett-Netanyahu talks, which have largely been conducted between advisers Shalom Shlomo (for B’Yachad) and Netanyahu’s personal attorney Michael Rabello, have served mainly as a warning sign to the ultra-Orthodox.

For Bennett, the talks with Likud may pay off even if a unity government is never formed. The prevailing assumption is that Netanyahu is playing for time on the road to dissolving the Knesset and triggering a new election, but Bennett benefits from the optics: He can present himself as someone who kept a channel open to the Likud leadership – a clear nod to the Likud base down the road.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, there was a kerfuffle when the Democrats party announced it was severing coalition negotiation contacts with Yashar, despite being in Eisenkot’s bloc. The statement came without warning, and just minutes later, Yashar announced that it had reached a coalition agreement with Yisrael Beytenu.

Eisenkot’s party refuses to detail the content of that agreement, but it is believed that Liberman was promised three ministerial portfolios – defense, justice, and immigrant absorption – despite Yisrael Beytenu only having seven Knesset seats.

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The Democrats’ anger stems from a feeling of being marginalized. They are demanding the national security portfolio, along with either justice or education, as well as other ministries. On Wednesday, Democrats leader Yair Golan and Eisenkot spoke by phone in an effort to calm the waters. The parties are now back in contact.

There is no reason for amnesty

In the legal arena, Wednesday’s stunning declaration by the judges in Netanyahu’s corruption trial that two of three cases don’t hold water — and their recommendation to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to withdraw the charges in Case 4000, reconsider the charge in Case 2000, and seek a deal in Case 1000, the one remaining solid case — could, under other circumstances, have been a game-changer.

Ostensibly, one of the main reasons given for refusing to sit in a Netanyahu-led government has been removed and a political partnership with the premier might no longer be considered beyond the pale. But in an Israel after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, that is no longer centrally relevant.

Back at the start of this year, it was already clear to the President’s Office that Netanyahu was not interested in negotiations with the prosecution that would pave the way to a pardon. Netanyahu was convinced that he would be acquitted and simply sought to have the trial called off. A pardon as a political tool – one that would have enabled, say, a unity government in which Netanyahu serves as defense minister under a prime minister Eisenkot – became irrelevant from the moment he believed that he would be acquitted in all three cases.

On Tuesday, that belief received a tremendous boost. He has no reason to ask for clemency; the trial has become, for him, background noise that may soon end.

Yet the drama in the Jerusalem District Court did not change the dynamics of coalition talks. Eisenkot and Bennett had previously served in a Netanyahu government when the premier was under indictment; Eisenkot joined Netanyahu’s emergency post-October 7 government, and Yair Lapid, now B’Yachad’s No. 2, made clear at the time that he would do so too on condition that far-right Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir leave the government — an offer Netanyahu refused.

The reasons why Liberman, Lapid, Eisenkot and others have long refused to sit with Netanyahu in a unity government are unrelated to the criminal trial. His conduct has become problematic in so many ways that the trial has long been relegated to the bottom of the list of arguments against partnering with him, with his refusal to take responsibility for the failings surrounding October 7, and his refusal to establish a state inquiry into the catastrophe, at the top.

Netanyahu did repeat his call for a unity government on Tuesday, but at the very same time, his Likud lawyer filed an appeal against the election results. From Netanyahu’s point of view, he must continue to fuel the delegitimization campaign against Israel’s Arab citizens and against the verdict voters delivered at the polls. For most of the leaders in Eisenkot’s bloc, by contrast, Netanyahu’s simultaneous call for unity and appeal against the election results underlines his disingenuity and the way he fuels divisions — further reasons for eschewing any partnership with him.