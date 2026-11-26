The White House has reached out to Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot in order to arrange a face-to-face meeting if he succeeds in forming a government, the Saudi Al-Hadath channel reports, citing an Israeli source.

Eisenkot, the source tells the TV outlet, is eager to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral ties and the Iran threat.

The Yashar leader will work to get US-Israel ties back on track, with a special committee headed by former prime minister Yair Lapid to examine improving ties, including trying to convince Washington not to suspend military aid, says the source.

Eisenkot intends to continue talks with Lebanon and Syria, adds the source.