An Arab academic who was arrested and questioned by police over suspicions of taking part in an alleged foreign plot to drive up the Arab voting rate was freed on Tuesday after 10 days in custody, his lawyer and the Islamist faction he heads say.

Kafr Qassem-based Ibrahim Abu Jaber, who leads the Wafaa and Islah (Loyalty and Reform) Party, which has traditionally boycotted Israel’s elections, was detained on November 14 after police and the Shin Bet raided his home on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent.

According to Haaretz, the allegations involved a conversation Abu Jaber had at a conference in Jordan with a Hamas official who tried to persuade him to get Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, to urge supporters to go to the polls on October 27, in a break with the northern branch’s traditional boycott of Israeli elections.

The Shin Bet in a statement declines to elaborate on the interrogation but says Abu Jaber was questioned on “security suspicions” as part of the agency’s “probe of suspected foreign subterfuge and influence in the context of the election.”

In a video statement following his release, Abu Jaber thanks supporters and says his arrest and interrogation were “nothing short of political persecution.”

“And the proof is that I, praise God, have been released from custody without any conditions or restrictions,” he adds.

الإفراج عن البروفيسور إبراهيم أبو جابر من الداخل المحتل48 بعد اعتقاله عدة أيام pic.twitter.com/AgvHBunr4Y — شبكة قدس | الأسرى (@asranews) November 25, 2026

Abu Jaber, 68, holds a doctorate in international relations from Frankfurt’s Goethe University and has worked as a lecturer at Ben Gurion University in his native Beersheba and at An-Najah University in the northern West Bank’s Nablus, according to a CV from the Palestinian institution.

A reception for the professor in his hometown yesterday was attended by Sami Abou Shahadeh, head of the Arab-majority Joint List party’s Palestinian nationalist Balad faction, according to photos published by the Wafaa and Islah movement.

Also in attendance was Bakhar Awawdeh, who was voted into the Knesset on October 27 after Abou Shahadeh was barred from running.

Abu Jaber’s Wafaa and Islah faction was launched in 2016 by prominent supporters of the Islamic Movement’s northern branch, which Israel had proscribed a year before.

The Islamic Movement in Israel split into a northern and southern branch in 1996.

The more moderate southern branch is affiliated with traditionalist Arab party Ra’am, which seeks to join the government and mounted an unprecedented run with a Zionist former lawmaker at No. 2 on its slate.