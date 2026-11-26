The UK government’s independent antisemitism adviser is set to launch an investigation into allegations of a “hostile work environment” for Jews at the BBC, British media reported Thursday.

The announcement came amid claims that Jewish journalists have faced censorship and discrimination at the public broadcaster. Lord John Mann, a former Labour MP, was expected to announce the probe in a speech later in the day.

BBC has an “institutional culture that demands that Jewish people must be expected to justify their existence,” Mann said, according to reports in the British press.

The investigation comes as “there seems to be a growing feeling of discomfort among Jewish staff,” Mann told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“If that’s true — and that’s what I’m going to attempt to find out — and if that is widespread, then that’s a really serious problem that has to be addressed,” he said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The review will take several months, and will be presented to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy when it is completed, The Telegraph reported.

“I have no agenda against the BBC,” Mann told Today, saying he is “an entirely blank sheet of paper.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews welcomed the announcement, saying it had heard “deeply concerning” accounts from Jews working at the corporation.

Advertisement

“The BBC is an important national institution and should be setting the gold standard for an inclusive workplace and impartial broadcasting,” Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg said. “Everyone should feel able to be open about their Jewish identity in their workplace, without fear of prejudice or discrimination.”

The BBC said the corporation takes allegations of discrimination “extremely seriously,” noting that compulsory antisemitism training was recently introduced for all staff and that employees were encouraged to report concerns.

The BBC has frequently been accused of antisemitism and bias against Israel in its reporting. Last month, it reportedly paid a £400,000 ($533,770) settlement to Oscar-winning producer Lucie Kon after she threatened to sue for alleged racial and religious discrimination that led to her being dismissed.

Following that incident, BBC deputy director general Rhodri Talfan Davies told journalists that he did not believe an independent inquiry into the corporation was needed.

“We have very, very robust processes – we review them regularly,” he said at the time.

Mann was appointed as the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism in 2019 by then-prime minister Theresa May. Earlier this year, Mann led the publication of a review of antisemitism in the NHS, which found that some Jewish patients had delayed seeking medical treatment because of concerns about discrimination. His recommendations included mandatory anti-racism training and banning political symbols such as pro-Palestine or -Israel badges on NHS uniforms.