Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Two Italian workers killed in Iranian strike in Kuwait, says source
Two Italians have been killed in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait, a source close to the matter tells Reuters, adding that the victims were technicians for the German defense group Rheinmetall.
Kuwait’s defense ministry said earlier that the country’s army detected a number of drones within its airspace, in what it described as an Iranian attack.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here