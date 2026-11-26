The death of a two-year-old boy in Ma’ale Adumim is being treated as a hit-and-run incident, and the driver has been located and questioned, Israel Police said in a statement on Thursday.

Liam Weinstein was found injured the night before, close to a sports center in the West Bank settlement that lies just east of Jerusalem. He was found by his mother lying on a path with a head injury, according to Hebrew media reports.

Medics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition; doctors were unable to save his life.

Security camera footage showed the toddler leaving the sports center building, and then, scant minutes later, his mother coming out after him, the Walla website reported.

While initially it was believed that he may have fallen from a height, police began an investigation, and the probe found that he was apparently hit by a vehicle.

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The driver, a resident of the town aged 50, was located overnight, questioned and released. His vehicle remained with police, who are continuing to examine it.

“The police investigation is continuing with greater intensity in order to uncover the circumstances of the tragic incident,” the police said.

Sharon Weinstein, the boy’s mother, said in a statement to the media, “If there is one thing that Liam taught us, it is to love unconditionally. He loved with all his heart, and his joy lit up our home.”

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She said she hopes that the legacy of Liam’s short life will be that “we become a little closer to one another.”

Liam’s father, Jay Weinstein, is managing director of the Rabbinical Council of America.

In a message posted to Facebook, Weinstein wrote that Liam “was killed in a tragic accident,” and that “with a broken heart” he was sharing details of the funeral, which was to be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Derech HaChaim Cemetery in Mishor Adumim, which is adjacent to Ma’ale Adumim.