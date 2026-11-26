Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas predicts that a government will be formed that includes the four parties in Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc, his own Arab-majority party, and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism.

“A government will be formed comprising the parties of the ‘change bloc’ and United Torah Judaism, with Ra’am’s participation and the support of a parliamentary safety net provided by the Joint List,” Abbas tells the Kan public broadcaster’s Arabic-language Makan radio station.

Ra’am has continually expressed its interest in joining a government while the other Arab-majority party, the Joint List, does not seek to join a government but has said that it would provide “a safety net” through external support to any government that can replace the current one.

Abbas’s remarks come as Eisenkot moves closer to forming a government, having reached coalition agreements with Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats while engaging in intensive negotiations with UTJ. According to Hebrew media reports, Eisenkot is aiming to form a government by next week.

Securing the support of UTJ and potentially fellow ultra-Orthodox party Shas, which Eisenkot’s bloc expects to follow suit if UTJ joins, could make Ra’am’s inclusion more politically palatable to the bloc’s right-wing members by ensuring that the government commands a Jewish parliamentary majority and is not dependent on Arab parties for its survival.

Liberman said yesterday that he believes Eisenkot will be able to form a government with a “clear Jewish majority” by the end of next week, possibly suggesting that he would acquiesce to Ra’am being part of a potential coalition government. If so, it would amount to a reversal of his previous position.

B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett, however, continues to favor a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, headed initially by Eisenkot, arguing that an alternative coalition reliant on either the ultra-Orthodox or Arab-majority parties would be unacceptable.