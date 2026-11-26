B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett has been holding direct talks with former strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants, in recent days in an effort to form a unity government, the Ynet news site reports.

The two have reportedly met in person, with Dermer effectively taking charge of Likud’s contacts with Bennett.

In a subsequent statement on X, Bennett confirms holding talks with Netanyahu and his associates, insisting that the meetings are taking place with the full knowledge of Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot.

“Even at this time, I believe that the best alternative, by far, for the State of Israel and the public that serves is a Zionist unity government headed initially by Eisenkot,” Bennett writes, referring to a rotation premiership, without specifying whether Netanyahu would serve as the second prime minister.

“This would be a government based on an alliance of those who serve, which would be able to enlist the ultra-Orthodox [to the army] and put those who serve first,” he says.

Bennett argues that the alternative – a government including United Torah Judaism and relying on outside support from Ra’am and the Joint List – would entail a “dramatic concession on ultra-Orthodox conscription and the revolution for those who serve, alongside reliance on non-Zionist Arab parties.”

While describing such an arrangement as a “worse alternative,” Bennett stops short of ruling it out.

“That is why I am working with all my might to establish a government based on an alliance of those who serve. The candle is still burning,” he says.

Bennett stresses that “under no circumstances will the B’Yachad party move over to Netanyahu’s bloc,” adding that he will not allow Netanyahu to exploit the negotiations to run down the clock on Eisenkot’s mandate to form a government, which expires on December 6, with the possibility of a two-week extension.

Yashar is reportedly seeking to finalize coalition agreements by Saturday and swear in a government with United Torah Judaism and outside support from Ra’am as early as Wednesday.

Bennett’s push for unity puts him at odds with other senior figures in the Eisenkot-led bloc, including Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, Democrats chairman Yair Golan and B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid, who favor forming a minority government over sitting with Netanyahu.

Ynet reports that there are concerns within the bloc that Netanyahu would agree to serve second in a rotation arrangement, presenting Eisenkot with a dilemma and further delaying the formation of a new government.