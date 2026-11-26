Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says Houthis attacked refinery in southern Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says the Iran-backed group struck a refinery in southern Saudi Arabia’s Jazan.
“The Jazan refinery was attacked by the Houthi terrorist militia. Targeting civilians and civilian objects will be met with a firm military response,” coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki writes on X.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here