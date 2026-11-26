The Israeli military says its intelligence shows that Hamas has been conducting “interrogations and torture” at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, also known as Al-Ma’amadani Hospital.

“The Al-Ma’amadani Hospital, which was founded in the late 19th century, currently serves as a central hub of activity for Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives,” the IDF says in a statement.

The IDF says that “military activity” by the terror organizations has been taking place within the hospital grounds, “and the hospital constitutes a significant center of gravity for Hamas’ governance in the Zeitoun area.”

“The IDF now reveals that, within the hospital grounds, the Hamas terrorist organization continues to exploit the hospital’s infrastructure and has converted a medical and humanitarian facility into a secure interrogation and torture facility, where Gazan civilians are interrogated and tortured,” the statement says.

The military’s intelligence also indicates that “the hospital was previously closed following complaints regarding Hamas and Islamic Jihad activity on its premises,” and that now the groups have “continued their activities there in secret.”

‼️????REVEALED: Hamas conducts interrogations and torture at the Al-Ma’amadani Hospital. The Al-Ma’amadani Hospital, which was founded in the late 19th century, currently serves as a central hub of activity for Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives. Military activity by the terrorist… pic.twitter.com/XA0NkaqW4i — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 26, 2026