NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal showed off his Hebrew skills Wednesday night, greeting Israeli basketball star Deni Avdija in his native language during an ESPN interview following the Portland Trail Blazers’ 116-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

“Shalom, baruch Hashem,” said O’Neal, Hebrew for “Hello, praise God,” drawing a laugh from the Israeli small forward, who responded with a cheerful “Shalom.”

The four-time NBA champion went on to ask Avdija about his journey from Maccabi Tel Aviv to the US league’s Washington Wizards, where he spent four seasons before being traded to Portland, and his emergence as the Trail Blazers’ leading player.

O’Neal asked Avdija how it felt to “not be accepted, and then, you know, to step into this new situation and shine the way you have been shining.”

“I just believe in myself,” Avdija responded. “I’m in the gym, I’m working, I’m being a good teammate, and I want to win — that’s the most important for me.”

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The 25-year-old Israeli led Portland with 33 points in Wednesday’s victory over San Antonio, keeping the Trail Blazers’ hopes of advancing to the NBA Cup knockout round alive.

Shaquille O'Neal to Deni Avdija to start the interview: "Deni, Shaq here. Shalom, Baruch Hashem" (though Shaq got it as "Barach Hashem" (the name (of God) escaped instead of "Blessed is the Name"/"Thank God"

יצא לו "ברח השם" חחח Advertisement שאקייל אונייל פונה לדני אבדיה בתחילת הראיון… pic.twitter.com/OvyyDDXlAN — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 26, 2026

The performance came two days after Avdija scored 31 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Portland to a 128-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, ending their five-game winning streak.

Groups of fans scattered throughout the Philadelphia arena chanted Avdija’s name and sang in the closing minutes of Monday’s game. The Israeli acknowledged them with an appreciative wave and blew kisses as he headed to the locker room. Israeli flags could also be seen in the crowd.

Lots of fans stuck around here for Deni Avdija pic.twitter.com/5DWgpnr9Ap — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 24, 2026

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Wednesday’s exchange was not the first time O’Neal, widely regarded as one of the greatest centers in NBA history, has demonstrated his familiarity with Hebrew.

In August 2024, the basketball Hall of Famer sent a video message to Israeli children attending a Canadian summer camp who had been affected by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught.

“Camp Timberlane! Hello! Shalom! This is Shaquille O’Neal,” the retired basketball star said in the video, which the camp reportedly posted on Instagram before subsequently deleting it. “I just wanted to give you guys a shoutout and let you know I love you.”

O’Neal signed off with a string of Hebrew greetings: “Shalom,” “Baruch Hashem,” “L’shana tova” (“Happy New Year”) and “Shabbat shalom,” a traditional greeting wishing someone a peaceful Sabbath.

O’Neal has also spoken fondly of his longtime Jewish financial adviser, Lester Knispel, whom he credits with helping him get his finances in order after falling into debt before his NBA career had begun. In a 2015 interview, O’Neal recalled being won over by Knispel’s pitch, telling him: “Shalom, baruch Hashem, I’m going with you, sir.”