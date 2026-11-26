Qatari and Pakistani mediators are continuing their efforts and are transmitting ideas and suggestions between Iran and the US, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says in a video published on his Telegram channel.

“Ideas have been put forward, I think paths can be opened, these ideas are being reviewed; however, our main position has not changed. We have certain requests that have to be met and then the Strait of Hormuz can be opened,” Araghchi says.