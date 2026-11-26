Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Iran’s FM: Qatari and Pakistani mediators still transmitting messages between Iran and US
Qatari and Pakistani mediators are continuing their efforts and are transmitting ideas and suggestions between Iran and the US, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says in a video published on his Telegram channel.
“Ideas have been put forward, I think paths can be opened, these ideas are being reviewed; however, our main position has not changed. We have certain requests that have to be met and then the Strait of Hormuz can be opened,” Araghchi says.
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