Israeli settlers demolished a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Jalud overnight Wednesday-Thursday, the military said, amid reports of several other incidents of settler violence and Israeli military activity across the West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces said troops were dispatched to Jalud on Thursday morning following reports and footage showing “suspects using a civilian engineering vehicle to deliberately demolish a structure in the area.”

The home belongs to the Tubasi family, which was driven out of the building by settlers last summer. An attempt to allow the family to return under Border Police escort in September failed after settlers attacked the accompanying officers, and the house has apparently been unoccupied since.

Police officers were expected to enter Jalud with an army escort on Thursday to collect evidence as part of an investigation into the incident, authorities said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a meeting to assess the matter, during which he was “briefed on the ongoing command-level inquiry,” the military said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The IDF described the incident as a “serious criminal act involving deliberate property damage.”

A bulldozer demolishing part of a home that settlers had previously forced a Palestinian family out of in the village of Jalud, November 26, 2026. (Courtesy)

“Such acts severely harm the State of Israel and the IDF’s reputation, stand in direct contradiction to our values, and cause significant damage to security efforts,” the military said.

The army noted that there are still “dozens of extremist lawbreakers… who repeatedly engage in violent and criminal acts” in the Jalud area, referring to nearby illegal outposts where violent settlers reside.

Advertisement

“Security forces are working to confiscate the engineering vehicle through Civil Administration officers and to bring those responsible to justice,” the IDF added.

Settlers also raided the West Bank village of Umm Safa on Thursday and congregated around the home of a Palestinian resident, according to the official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA. No injuries or confrontations were reported.

مستوطنون يحرقون مركبة في منطقة "بير قوزا" ببلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس، فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/BjPcHjRnWh — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Palestinian media outlets published footage showing two masked individuals setting fire overnight to a vehicle belonging to a Palestinian resident of the village of Beita, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

In the video, the two can be seen approaching the car, which appears to be parked outside a structure, dousing it with an unknown substance and setting it alight. The flames quickly engulf the sedan.

Advertisement

According to Palestinian reports, the perpetrators were Israeli settlers. There were no reports of injuries.

In a series of separate incidents involving Israeli security forces, WAFA reported that several Palestinians suffered from tear gas inhalation in the village of al-Mughayyir on Thursday after Israeli troops allegedly fired tear gas near a boys’ school, causing panic among the students. It was unclear whether any of the students suffered injuries.

Israeli forces also reportedly demolished the home of Adam Hassan Marei in the village of Kafr ad-Dik, with WAFA reporting that troops fired tear gas at Palestinians who had gathered outside the house ahead of the demolition.

A Palestinian man suffered abdominal injuries in the Qalandiya refugee camp on Wednesday night after he was shot by Israeli forces with rubber-coated metal bullets, according to the news agency. Palestine Red Crescent Society crews treated the 40-year-old man, though the severity of his injuries was not specified.

The IDF did not immediately comment on any of the three incidents.

Separately, a Palestinian Authority police officer suspected of terror activity was apprehended by Israeli commandos during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus overnight, the Israel Police said.

Acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, undercover Border Police officers raided the Rafidia neighborhood of Nablus to arrest the wanted man, who was subsequently transferred to the security agency for questioning, police added.