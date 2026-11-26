United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf says Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman apologized to him for past remarks, including saying Haredim would be sent “with Bibi on one wheelbarrow to a good garbage dump.”

“He asked for forgiveness,” the former UTJ leader tells Kol Hai radio. Asked whether Liberman had apologized publicly, Goldknopf says he will speak to him about it.

The exchange comes as Liberman, who previously was a vociferous opponent of the ultra-Orthodox parties, works to advance a government led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot together with UTJ.

“If he is now submitting to the words of the great Torah sages, then whether he said it or didn’t say it,” Goldknopf adds, effectively arguing that Liberman’s past remarks do not matter as long as he falls in line with the spiritual leaders of the party.

He also criticizes his partners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, saying “Some people have treated us like doormats for four years.”