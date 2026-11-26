Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya says the group is not prepared to withstand continued Israeli attacks, amid a series of Israeli strikes on Gaza, including one that killed a Hamas education official whom the IDF said ran the terror group’s finances.

“The equation of killing and blockade cannot be accepted under the [ceasefire] agreement,” says Hayya.

Hayya says his group will discuss with other Palestinian factions how to respond to “Israeli violations and the policy of daily killing,” without elaborating.

“Palestinian blood is precious and a policy of silence regarding the occupation’s crimes is unacceptable from the Board of Peace and the guarantors,” Hayya adds.