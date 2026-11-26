Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Hamas chief says ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza ‘cannot be accepted’
Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya says the group is not prepared to withstand continued Israeli attacks, amid a series of Israeli strikes on Gaza, including one that killed a Hamas education official whom the IDF said ran the terror group’s finances.
“The equation of killing and blockade cannot be accepted under the [ceasefire] agreement,” says Hayya.
Hayya says his group will discuss with other Palestinian factions how to respond to “Israeli violations and the policy of daily killing,” without elaborating.
“Palestinian blood is precious and a policy of silence regarding the occupation’s crimes is unacceptable from the Board of Peace and the guarantors,” Hayya adds.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here