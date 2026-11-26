Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, chief of the IDF Central Command, condemns recent attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, saying they cause “tremendous damage” to the State of Israel and the settlement movement.

“Unfortunately, among us there are those who disguise themselves as pioneers and engage in criminal and violent acts. While they number only a few hundred, they cause tremendous damage to the state,” Bluth says to youth from an army prep school.

“They consider themselves fighters, even though they are not affiliated with the IDF and were not sent by the government or the authorized authorities. They speak the language of pioneering, as if they were emissaries of the people of Israel, but in practice carry out violent acts that are illegal, immoral and un-Jewish,” he continues.

He says the extremists, behind attacks that have been labeled by some as Jewish terrorism, “harm the settlement enterprise, damage the good name of the State of Israel, and endanger all the security achievements we have made.”