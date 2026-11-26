The Haifa District Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged a man with hatching an Islamic State-inspired plot to kill a Border Police officer in their shared Arab hometown of Kaukab Abu al-Hija, and IDF troops near the neighboring Jewish community of Manof.

The suspect, Ahmed Mansour, was indicted at the Haifa District Court on Thursday on two counts of preparing to carry out aggravated terrorist murder, each of which carries 15 years in prison. Prosecutors also asked the court to keep Mansour in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

Mansour, 23, was arrested by police and the Shin Bet on October 20, months after he aborted the attack plans for logistical reasons, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Mansour “consumed a large amount of content” from Islamic State and Hamas between October and December last year, and decided in January this year to attack Israeli troops near the town of Manof “for the sake of the Palestinian people.”

Mansour allegedly surveilled the Manof Junction bus stop at least seven times between January and April, and the Border Police officer in his hometown at least 10 times between January and June.

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Mansour allegedly planned to break into the officer’s car when he stopped at a local bakery in the morning on his way to work and then ambush the cop, stab him, snatch his weapon and go into hiding, the indictment said. It added that Mansour shelved the plan because he couldn’t work out an escape route.

At the bus stop, Mansour allegedly planned to snatch a soldier’s gun and open fire, then escape with the weapon and hide “until the establishment of a large Islamic state on the territory of the State of Israel.”

Mansour didn’t carry out the Manof attack because he noticed there were security cameras at the bus stop, and because he was unable to find equipment or accomplices, according to the indictment.

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Prosecutors said Mansour targeted Manof specifically because “in his view” the community is built on land that used to belong to his family.

Manof, established by South African Jewish immigrants in 1980, is built on land of the Palestinian village of Mi’ar, whose residents fled or were expelled in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence.

Dozens of Arab citizens have been arrested in recent years on suspicion of plotting attacks on behalf of the Islamic State, including five residents of Taybeh who allegedly plotted to set off a car bomb at Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall in 2024.