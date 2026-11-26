A coalition negotiations meeting between B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett and Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, scheduled for this evening, has been postponed until Sunday at Bennett’s behest, the Walla news site reports.

According to the report, Bennett ordered the postponement after Eisenkot’s negotiating team failed to present a detailed framework addressing the needs of military service members, which Bennett had demanded as a condition for advancing coalition talks, amid a potential ultra-Orthodox draft agreement between Yashar and United Torah Judaism.

Bennett understands that forming a government with UTJ would require compromises on the issue – one of the reasons he says he favors a unity government with Likud – and is unwilling to relinquish his principles on the matter, Walla reports.

Despite repeated requests from Bennett’s team, Eisenkot’s representatives reportedly presented only their objectives at a meeting earlier today, rather than a detailed plan.

The postponement comes as Eisenkot reportedly seeks to swear in a minority government with UTJ and outside support from Ra’am as early as next Wednesday. Yashar signed a deal earlier today with The Democrats and earlier this week with Yisrael Beytenu.