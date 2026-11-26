Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Thursday that Israel would launch a massive new offensive in Gaza and displace much of the enclave’s population if the Hamas terror group did not disarm on its own.

Katz’s ultimatum, which echoed comments he had made previously, came as the White House and the Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the fragile Gaza truce, began to redouble efforts to push Israel toward advancing plans to begin rehabilitating and rebuilding the Strip, a step that Jerusalem insists only take place after Hamas gives up its weapons.

“Either [Hamas] willingly disarms and Gaza is demilitarized in accordance with [US] President [Donald] Trump’s plan, or the Israel Defense Forces will disarm it by launching Operation Gideon’s Chariot II, including once again displacing a million Gazans to the south and clearing the ground using the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model,” Katz said in a statement.

Gaza’s roughly two million residents are already concentrated in less than half of the Strip, following Israel’s wartime offensive and the subsequent expansion of its territorial control, from 53 percent of the Strip when the October 2025 ceasefire was announced to 63% currently.

He added that Israel still has the infrastructure in place to facilitate the “voluntary” emigration of Gazans out of the Strip, an idea backed by his far-right allies, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Religious Zionism.

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Hamas in July agreed to the Board of Peace’s disarmament roadmap, which envisions the terror group gradually handing over its weapons as Israel withdraws from the Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the framework, arguing that Hamas must completely disarm before Israeli troops conduct any withdrawals and blocking the deployment of authorities meant to transition the territory away from Hamas control.

On Monday, US Special Envoy Jared Kushner told New York Magazine that Israel was risking “global pariah status” if it doesn’t change its approach to Gaza. The comments were widely interpreted as reflective of mounting frustration in Washington and beyond over Israel’s refusal to allow the transitional plan to advance.

Kushner phoned Netanyahu on Tuesday to discuss the Board of Peace’s stalled efforts, urging him to get on board with the US-led panel’s efforts in Gaza, according to a source briefed on the call.

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Netanyahu, in response, signaled that he was willing to work with the Board of Peace and remained committed to the broader effort of disarming Hamas, the source said, confirming reporting in the Axios news site.

However, the source noted that the board had received similar signals and assurances from Netanyahu in the past and wanted to see follow-through this time.

The October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but it allowed the Israeli military to continue strikes aimed at thwarting attacks by Hamas and other Gaza terrorists. Gaza remains bisected into Israeli- and Hamas-controlled areas.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement Trump’s broader plan to end the Gaza conflict.

More than 1,700 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health officials, while seven Israeli soldiers have been killed, including one by so-called friendly fire and two in an “operational accident,” along with a civilian Defense Ministry contractor.