An anti-Israel advertisement aired on Wednesday during a Thanksgiving special broadcast of the US comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

The 30-second ad showed an American girl saving up money for a $400 bicycle by mowing lawns, blowing leaves and shoveling snow.

“Over a year, she saved $400 for a new bicycle,” the video’s narrator said.

The footage then cut to a girl in Gaza, standing on crutches and missing a leg, amid rubble.

“Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this,” the narrator said.

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The advertisement directed viewers to a campaign called “No More for Israel” that accused Israel of “genocide” and instructed visitors to contact their congressional representative to oppose aid to Israel.

The ad, first reported on Wednesday by Semafor, was funded by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, a California-based political advocacy nonprofit.

Semafor said the advertisement was scheduled for the Thanksgiving special broadcast, which was confirmed in a statement by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project.