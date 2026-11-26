Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Saudis say strike on refinery kills 1 and triggers temporary shutdown
A strike on a refinery in southern Saudi Arabia’s Jazan killed one person and triggered a temporary shutdown of some operations, state media reports, hours after the first reports of the attack on the installation.
“The attack killed a Nepali worker and injured several others of different nationalities, a ministry official says, adding that the injured were receiving medical treatment,” the Saudi Press Agency says, citing the energy ministry, adding that the attack sparked a fire.
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