A soccer match between Israel’s Hapoel Beersheba and Turkey’s Besiktas is suspended after clashes in the stands between Turkish supporters and security staff.

The game is being hosted in Batumi, Georgia, since Turkey has refused to host Israeli teams in its territory.

Reports indicate that Georgian police officers attempted to stop Besiktas fans from unfurling a Palestinian flag in the stands, sparking the clash.

According to Hebrew media reports, the several hundred Israeli fans in attendance were completely separate from the Turkish fans under heavy security and were not involved in the clashes.

???? Gürcü polisi, Beşiktaş taraftarına biber gazıyla müdahale ediyor. pic.twitter.com/3HHwJOD4sw — XpressTR (@XpressTR) November 26, 2026