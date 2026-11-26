MK Mansour Abbas, the head of Ra’am, has said the traditionalist Arab party will not abstain from the vote on a new government, Channel 12 reports.

Abbas reportedly made the declaration in a message this evening to leaders of the Zionist parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who seek to form a government but fell short of securing a Knesset majority in the October 27 election.

Channel 12 quotes Abbas as saying in the message: “Don’t count on Ra’am abstaining.”

“We’ll either vote in favor of forming a government in exchange for our demands, or we’ll vote against. We won’t sit on our hands,” Abbas is quoted as saying.

Abbas, in a radio interview earlier today, predicted the next government will include the four Zionist parties that support Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister, as well as Ra’am and Haredi Ashkenazi United Torah Judaism.