Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Lazar Focus. Each Friday, join host and diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman for a deep dive into what’s behind the news that spins the globe.

Israelis, like much of the wider world, have been paying close attention to the people of Gaza since Hamas terrorists poured across the border on October 7, 2023.

Though the narratives around Gaza are drastically different in Israel and abroad, both are somewhat cartoonish.

The international discourse on Gazans presents them as blameless victims of a cruel Israel, suffering stoically. In Israel, meanwhile, they are often presented as extremist Hamas supporters who celebrated — if not participated in — October 7 and did nothing to help free the hostages.

We are joined by a Gazan peace activist who offers a more nuanced picture of Gazan society before the violent Hamas takeover, describes daily life under the terror group, and what the October 7 war has looked like from the Strip.

Jaser AbuMousa was born in Khan Younis. Growing up, he spoke out against Hamas and was kidnapped after the group took over Gaza.

He was at home on the morning of October 7, and knew that the war would bring destruction for Gazans. He lost his wife, his mother, and two children in the war before leaving initially for the UAE, and then moving to the US.

With the Oslo Accords and the rise of the Palestinian Authority, life in Gaza was good, he said. The economy was growing, and there was optimism in the air.

AbuMousa recalled the 2005 Gaza Disengagement, in which hundreds of thousands of Gazans drove to the evacuated Israeli settlements to see them for the first time in decades.

He called the 2007 Hamas coup “one of the darkest moments in Gaza’s history,” with both Hamas and Fatah shooting members of the other side in the knees and killing them in the streets.

On the morning of October 7, AbuMousa said he was getting ready for a bike ride to Gaza City when he saw the rockets being fired into Israel. He told his wife that 50,000 people would be killed, and that the attack was “very stupid.” He stressed that the October 7 attack violated Islamic law and the laws of war.

Gazans were preoccupied with their own survival during the war, moving from place to place, he said.

He insisted that the people of Gaza don’t want to destroy Israel, and that they were dragged into war by “a handful of people.” AbuMousa said that the lavish weddings circulating on social media are the product of coping and surviving.

“You cannot put them in the current situation in Gaza and expect normal output from the people of Gaza,” said AbuMousa. “They want a normal life.”

Lazar Focus is available on all podcast platforms. This episode was produced by Gabriella Jacobs and video edited by Yitzchak Ledee.

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