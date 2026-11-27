Three Palestinians who were planning an imminent attack were nabbed by Israeli troops in the West Bank yesterday, the military says.

The IDF says troops raided the town of Kaubar shortly after the Shin Bet security agency provided the army with intelligence on the terror cell’s plans.

The soldiers nabbed the three suspects following a pursuit and handed them over to the Shin Bet for questioning.

The Shin Bet says that the trio was planning to carry out a terror attack “in the immediate timeframe.”