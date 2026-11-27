In what would be a significant political shift, Ra’am party chair Mansour Abbas is set to say publicly that he recognizes Hamas as a terror group, Hebrew media report, a declaration that could pave the way for his party to join a coalition headed by Gadi Eisenkot.

He will reportedly make the statement on Saturday night, in an interview on Channel 12.

“On Saturday night, my interview with [journalist] Dana Weiss will be broadcast on Channel 12 news,” Abbas said in a statement, according to Channel 12. “I will address the definition of Hamas.”

He adds that reports should address only “my words in the interview, and not other words attributed to me.”

Abbas has previously said he wants his party to be part of the next governing coalition, and was part of the government from 2021-2022, a rare step for an Arab party. Ahead of last month’s election, Jewish candidate Yoav Segalovitz ran with Ra’am, in a bid to broaden its base and signal its willingness to have a role in government.

Thus far, a major obstacle to that goal has been Abbas’s refusal to explicitly define Hamas as a terror group. While he has condemned acts of terror, including Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught, he has said that refraining from designating the organization as a terror group allows him to be a “bridge” and also shields his family from danger.

The other Arab-led party, the Joint List, has also not publicly recognized Hamas as a terror group.

Eisenkot, who has nine days before his mandate to form a government runs out, has said that every party in his coalition must recognize Hamas as a terror group and commit to its destruction.

Abbas’s declaration could satisfy that condition, giving Ra’am an avenue into an Eisenkot-led government. Eisenkot may then have the votes to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A sit-down interview with the Ra’am leader is set to air on Channel 12 on Saturday evening. A teaser for the interview shows journalist Dana Weiss asking him to confirm the meaning of a blurred text on a laptop screen, then later asking Abbas, “Have you reconciled yourself to the possibility that this step you’re taking could cost you your life?”

“I’ve reconciled myself to it,” he says.

A report in Ynet about the impending declaration notes that Ra’am’s entry into an Eisenkot government would still not be a sure thing, and that it is requiring Eisenkot to meet its policy demands, foremost among them fighting crime in Arab municipalities.

Eisenkot is also holding coalition talks with the Haredi United Torah Judaism party. He has signed coalition deals with the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu. Another opposition party, B’Yachad, is considered aligned with him.