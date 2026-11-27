The Adalah legal aid organization says it filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Police Investigations yesterday, accusing officers of assaulting two Arab brothers from Lod who were at the Bat Yam promenade with their wives last Friday.

The officers later held the brothers at the Bat Yam police station overnight and made derogatory comments about the Arab political parties’ success in last month’s election, the complaint says. An officer who led one brother into the holding cell is said to have told him to “tell Tibi to get you out of here,” referring to veteran Arab MK Ahmad Tibi, a frequent target for condemnation on the right.

According to the complaint, three brothers were sitting in the promenade parking lot, while their three wives walked along the beach, when a motorcyclist with a helmet over his face pulled up at the parking lot and demanded the brothers show their IDs.

The motorcyclist claimed to be a Bat Yam city inspector, but showed no ID, the complaint says. When one of the brothers said they would show ID only to a police officer, the motorcyclist kicked him to the ground and began to pull out a gun, the complaint adds.

The brother got up and ran toward a police car on the other side of the parking lot, but on his way was tackled by more than 10 uniformed police officers and fell to the ground, according to Adalah.

When another brother tried to tell the officers to stop, they tackled him to the ground too and bound both brothers’ hands with zip ties, the legal group says, adding that the attack caused fractures in the second brother’s leg.

The three sisters-in-law returned from the beach, saw the commotion and started recording, says the complaint, which includes the cellphone footage.

It shows officers surrounding the brothers and placing their knees on the brothers’ heads, pressing them to the ground.

One video, captured by the wife of the brother who is said to have suffered fractures, shows an officer pushing her away.

Soon afterward, when she called her mother to report what happened, the woman fainted and had to be hospitalized, the complaint says.

Meanwhile, the complaint says the two brothers were put in a police car, where officers hit and tased them, and were taken to the police station, where they were accused of assaulting a police officer at the promenade. It adds that the brother who suffered fractures was unable to sit and had to lie on the floor, as his brother improvised a splint for him with an undershirt.

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The brothers were released the next morning on bail of NIS 500 ($150) each, and were told they could not come to Bat Yam for 15 days, but were not given any official documentation of the order, according to the complaint.

After their release, the brothers went to a hospital for treatment, and the brother who suffered fractures was hospitalized until Monday, the complaint says. It adds that he “can’t go back to work in the near future.”

Police do not immediately respond to a request for comment.