Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has formally approved the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, his government’s Official Gazette said, completing Turkey’s ratification after parliament ratified it earlier this month.

The three countries signed a joint defense agreement in Mecca in August amid escalating concerns about the increasingly aggressive Iran war. They are scheduled to hold meetings in Islamabad today and tomorrow.

Turkey’s parliament ratified the agreement on November 5, clearing the way for Ankara to send military support to Riyadh amid attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis against the kingdom. Under the agreement, an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all.

A ruling party lawmaker told Reuters last month that Turkey would also submit a mandate to parliament allowing for military personnel to be deployed to Saudi Arabia under the pact.

Turkey has NATO’s second-largest military. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam’s holiest sites and is also one of the world’s top oil exporters, while Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim country.