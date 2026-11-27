A 19-year-old woman has been shot dead in Beersheba, and police have opened an investigation into her killing.

Hebrew media outlets report that emergency medical personnel found her after a bystander heard the gunshot and called police. Paramedics with Magen David Adom say they found her lying on the road.

The victim was seriously injured at the scene and taken to Soroka Medical Center, where she was declared dead.

Police assess that the motive for the shooting was criminal, Hebrew media report.