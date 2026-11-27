Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 27, 2026
Costa Rica bars visit by UN rapporteur Albanese over ‘links to terrorist acts’
Costa Rica’s government says it has denied entry to UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who has accused Israel of genocide, because she is the subject of an “international alert over links to terrorist acts.”
Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, arrived yesterday at the airport serving the capital San Jose to receive an honorary doctorate from the public University of Costa Rica.
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