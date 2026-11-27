US President Donald Trump downplays the importance of Russia and China’s intelligence sharing with Iran, amid reports that Tehran’s allies have helped it target US military bases.
Trump, during a short press conference with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, notes that the Iran conflict had been discussed during his recent trilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
“My meeting with President Xi was an incredible meeting. I think that they’re very little involved with Iran. They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting, not giving them little information,” Trump says.
“We do the same thing, by the way. And you know, when they say that they may be spying on us, well, we spy on them too,” he adds.
Regarding Russia’s intelligence sharing, Trump says, “I don’t think they give very much.”
He says both countries want to see the conflict with Iran end, and “I think they’re helping me in that regard.”
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