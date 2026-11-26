After engaging in pointed criticism of Israel in recent weeks, the Board of Peace says it is encouraged by recent conversations on Gaza with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We are encouraged by the latest discussions with the PMO and Israel’s continued commitment to the president’s 20-point plan,” a Board of Peace official tells The Times of Israel.

“The board is looking forward to Israel turning these words into action in the coming days,” says the official.

Netanyahu reportedly told top White House envoy Jared Kushner earlier this week that he would start letting more aid into Gaza and backed moving ahead with US President Donald Trump’s plan to disarm Hamas.