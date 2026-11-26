The Turkish Football Federation condemns what it describes as “unacceptable” actions undertaken by Georgian police targeting Besiktas supporters who unfurled a pro-Palestinian banner during a UEFA Europa League match against Israeli club Hapoel Beersheba in Batumi.

“We strongly condemn the unacceptable attitudes, behavior and actions directed at Besiktas supporters inside and outside the stadium before and during the UEFA Europa League match between our representative Besiktas and Hapoel Beersheba in Georgia,” the federation says in a statement.

The game was suspended for around 30 minutes before resuming following clashes in the stands between Georgian police and Besiktas fans.

The fixture between the Turkish giants and the Israeli club is being played in Batumi, Georgia, for safety and security reasons. The match was suspended by referee Morten Krogh in the 26th minute and restarted after a 30-minute delay, according to UEFA.

Georgian police entered the stands and used pepper spray on Besiktas fans, Turkish outlet NTV reports.

The report adds that Turkish fans chanted “Down with Israel” and that Besiktas players and director of soccer Onder Ozen spoke to supporters before play restarted to calm the situation.