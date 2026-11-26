Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Israeli airstrikes reported in eastern Lebanon
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Lebanese media reports Israeli airstrikes in the eastern Beqaa Valley region a short while ago.
The strikes reportedly hit the Ayn al-Tina area, on the western side of the valley.
The IDF has not yet commented.
غارات وتحليق منخفض… 3 مناطق بقاعية في مرمى الاستهدافhttps://t.co/7KEB8rBAkq pic.twitter.com/QjocYQgZSB
— Lebanon Debate (@lebanondebate) November 26, 2026
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