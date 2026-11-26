Lebanese media reports Israeli airstrikes in the eastern Beqaa Valley region a short while ago.

The strikes reportedly hit the Ayn al-Tina area, on the western side of the valley.

The IDF has not yet commented.

غارات وتحليق منخفض… 3 مناطق بقاعية في مرمى الاستهدافhttps://t.co/7KEB8rBAkq pic.twitter.com/QjocYQgZSB — Lebanon Debate (@lebanondebate) November 26, 2026