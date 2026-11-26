Former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit acknowledges once again in court that he did not check the news articles that the prosecution alleges constitute a bribe received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the form of favorable media coverage in Case 4000 against the premier.

In Jerusalem District Court today, Judge Moshe Bar Am asked the former attorney general, who indicted Netanyahu in 2019, whether he had checked the supposedly favorable articles about Netanyahu on the Walla news website.

Mandelblit said he didn’t remember if he had looked at the articles himself or was told about them by prosecutors.

“In general, they presented to me the suspicions, not necessarily the articles themselves physically; they present examples. In the end, I very much trust the prosecutors, and rightly so, and I have no reason to think otherwise,” Ynet reported Mandelblit as saying.

Bar Am questioned Mandeblit’s statement further, asking “You accepted it and continued on and don’t request to look at them [the articles]?” to which the former attorney general replied: “It could be that there were examples which were presented [to me]. A certain hypothesis was presented which was checked by the relevant officials, and that is the foundation from my point of view.”

Netanyahu is accused of taking a bribe in the form of favorable coverage by Walla in return for regulatory decisions benefiting Walla owner and Bezeq majority shareholder Shaul Elovitch. The indictment cites 315 alleged examples of coverage interference, although many, but not all, were discredited during Netanyahu’s testimony.

This is the second time Mandelblit has admitted in court that he did not review the examples cited in the indictment, after he said as such on the first day of his testimony last month while also acknowledging that he did not approve all police investigative actions in the cases either.

Today’s hearing followed yesterday’s bombshell court session in which the judges in Netanyahu’s trial indicated there was little chance of a conviction in Case 4000, the most serious of the three cases against him, urging that it should be dropped, while suggesting there was likely no crime at all in the second case against him and suggesting the parties cut a deal in the third and final case to bring the trial to an end.

Summoning current Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to appear at the court, a highly unusual step, the judges laid out their substantial concerns regarding allegations that Netanyahu traded regulatory favors in exchange for positive media coverage in Case 4000, and shot down accusations that he had negotiated an illicit quid pro quo with another media baron in Case 2000.