Dozens of Haredi men and boys are blocking traffic at the entrance to Ben Gurion Airport in a protest against military enlistment, footage shows.

Police say officers are working to clear the demonstration and “restore public order.”

ראשוני: עשרות חרדים מנסים לחסום את הכניסה לנתב"ג במחאה על מעצר עריקים pic.twitter.com/EaOFz0kQHK — יואלי ברים Yoeli Brim (@yoeli_brim) November 26, 2026

Haredi media reports the protesters pulled up in buses from Jerusalem, Bnei Brak and the ultra-Orthodox West Bank city of Modiin Illit.

The protesters are said to be affiliated with the extremist non-Hasidic Ashkenazi Jerusalem Faction, and with the Eda Haredit, the decades-old Jerusalem community of Hasidic and other ultra-Orthodox groups that don’t recognize the State of Israel.

The protests reportedly follow the arrests in recent days of several Haredi yeshiva students who failed to comply with the draft, including some who were detained at the airport.