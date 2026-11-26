Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman warns that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may offer Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot a rotation premiership as a ploy to derail the formation of a new government.

“The change government is taking shape,” Liberman writes on X. “I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that [Netanyahu] will offer Gadi Eisenkot a rotation in which Netanyahu would serve second, but everyone needs to understand: this is merely a ploy.”

Liberman argues that Netanyahu wants a repeat election and will drag out unity talks until the last moment, then seek a pretext to break them off. Even if a unity government is formed, Liberman says, Netanyahu will try to trigger a crisis within months and take Israel back to the polls.

“All the players in the political arena need to internalize this,” he concludes.

The warning comes as Liberman’s bloc partner, B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, pushes for a unity government with Likud in which Eisenkot would serve first in a rotation. Bennett has not explicitly said Netanyahu would take the second turn; as Likud’s leader, however, he would likely be the party’s choice to succeed Eisenkot.