The IDF confirms carrying out airstrikes in Lebanon a short while ago, saying it struck dozens of Hezbollah rockets and launchers.

The strikes were carried out near the town of Ayn al-Tina, in the Beqaa Valley, some 25 kilometers north of the Israeli border.

The military says it struck dozens of rockets and launchers at a military training camp belonging to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force.

“The rockets and launchers were intended for use by Hezbollah terrorists to target IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians, and were struck from the air to eliminate the threat,” the army says.

צה"ל תקף עשרות רקטות וקני שיגור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר במרחב עין א-תינה שבדרום לבנון עשרות רקטות וקני שיגור במחנה אימונים של יחידת 'כוח רדואן' של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה. הרקטות וקני השיגור נועדו לשמש את מחבלי ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה לפגיעה בכוחות… pic.twitter.com/r2le8ZIifb — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 26, 2026