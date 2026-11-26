Yashar and United Torah Judaism have reached an agreement on the key principles of a law regulating ultra-Orthodox military conscription, marking a potential breakthrough in coalition negotiations, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Under the reported framework, enlistment quotas for the ultra-Orthodox community would be scrapped, oversight would be tightened to ensure yeshiva students exempt from service are actually engaged in Torah study, and additional military service tracks for Haredi men would be established.

The sides have also reportedly agreed that ultra-Orthodox rabbis would call on those not engaged in Torah study to enlist.

UTJ has hired attorney Boaz Ben Tzur to help draft legislation that can withstand scrutiny by the High Court of Justice, Kan reports.

According to the report, UTJ chairman Yaakov Asher is expected to receive the approval of Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, one of the senior leaders of the so-called Lithuanian stream of ultra-Orthodox Jewry, over the weekend to advance an agreement with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot based on the agreed principles. Hirsch returned to Israel today from a fundraising trip in the US.

Ben Tzur is then expected to meet early next week with attorney Raz Nizri, who represents Yashar in the negotiations, to work on drafting the legislation and overcoming potential legal hurdles.

Kan reported yesterday that the two parties are expected to move from informal contacts to official coalition negotiations next week, indicating that the main points of contention between them have largely been resolved and potentially paving the way for the formation of an Eisenkot-led government including UTJ.