Turkey’s top diplomat speaks with his Georgian counterpart after incidents on the Turkish side of Besiktas’s UEFA Europa League match against Israeli club Hapoel Beersheba in Batumi, a foreign ministry source says.

Turkey’s Hakan Fidan “has spoken by phone” with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, the source says, adding: “Officials from the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi and the Consulate General in Batumi are at the stadium. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our citizens and protect their rights.”

Georgian broadcaster TV Pirveli reported that Turkish fans had unfurled a Palestinian flag and chanted anti-Israeli slogans before police intervened.

Police used pepper spray against fans, some of whom received medical attention, Turkey’s DHA news agency reported.

The match was suspended in the 25th minute but subsequently resumed. Besiktas ultimately beat Hapoel 2-1.