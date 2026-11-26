The senior rabbinical leadership of the United Torah Judaism party has given the green light to launch official coalition talks with Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, according to Hebrew media reports.

The reports say that Rabbi Dov Lando and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch met this evening after the latter returned today from abroad to discuss coalition-building efforts.

The Ynet news site reports that after the go-ahead, UTJ MKs Yaakov Asher, Yitzhak Goldknopf, Yitzhak Pindrus and Meir Porush will meet Sunday morning with attorney Boaz Ben Tzur to formulate their approach before beginning the talks with Eisenkot.

Earlier, the Kan public broadcaster reported that through unofficial talks UTJ and Yashar have reached an initial deal on a draft law after the Haredi party hired Ben Tzur to help draft legislation that can withstand scrutiny by the High Court of Justice.

Eisenkot has already signed coalition deals with Yisrael Beytenu — which is pushing for a coalition with the Haredi parties — and The Democrats — which would prefer allying with the Arab-led factions. B’Yachad party chief Naftali Bennett canceled a meeting with Eisenkot tonight while he continues to push for the idea of a unity government with Likud that would prioritize IDF service.