Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Police said to arrest Palestinian near Ramat Hasharon who was planning terror attack
The Israel Police say they have arrested a suspect they were seeking in the area of Ramat Hasharon.
The announcement came hours after police said they were searching for the suspect in question.
Hebrew media outlets report that the suspect is a Palestinian who asserted that he intended to carry out a terror attack.
The Ynet news site reports that the man was not found with any weapons or explosives. The arrest operation reportedly involved the Shin Bet and Yamam counter-terrorism officers.
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