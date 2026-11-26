The judicial bombshell that the Jerusalem District Court dropped on the prosecution’s case in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial on Wednesday sent shockwaves throughout Israel’s legal and political landscape.

While it had been expected that the judges would repeat their already twice-stated position that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara should drop the bribery charge against Netanyahu in Case 4000 — the most serious of the three cases against the premier — what was not foreseen was that the judges would urge the prosecution to drop Case 4000 entirely and cast heavy aspersions over Case 2000 in its entirety too.

In short, the judges asserted that there was little chance of conviction on the fraud and breach of trust charge as well as the bribery charge in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of making favorable regulatory decisions for Bezeq majority owner Shaul Elovitch in return for coverage alteration in his favor on the Walla news website, which Elovitch also owned.

And the judges went on to say that they were hard-pressed to see what crime might have been committed in Case 2000, where Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust over an ultimately aborted effort to pass legislation beneficial to Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes, in return for more favorable coverage in that newspaper as well.

So the court, in its recommendations to the attorney general, largely pulled the rug out from underneath the prosecution in both cases, indicating that a conviction over those affairs is highly unlikely.

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The only case to avoid criticism from the judges was Case 1000, in which Netanyahu is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of gifts from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan while using his office to try and advance Milchan’s various interests.

The judges nevertheless recommended that the case be wrapped up as quickly as possible, indicating that a plea bargain would be a good solution.

But the heavy and very public skepticism the court expressed toward Cases 2000 and 4000 might have actually made a plea bargain more difficult, given that Netanyahu now knows he is unlikely to get convicted in two of the three cases against him.

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Where the cases stand

In Case 4000, it seems almost certain that the judges of the Jerusalem District Court will not convict Netanyahu on the bribery charge.

Wednesday was the third time the judges have recommended dropping that charge, and they expressed “serious doubt” that Walla had actually given favorable coverage to Netanyahu, meaning in effect that there was no bribe that the prime minister accepted.

On the one hand, it would seem foolhardy for the prosecution to continue with this charge, especially since Netanyahu’s defense has vowed to keep bringing more witnesses in that case, further stringing out the already tortuously long trial — running since 2020 — which the judges are anxious to conclude.

But former deputy state attorney Nurit Litman, who worked on the Netanyahu cases, told The Times of Israel that if the prosecution believes the judges to be wrong, and that the case still meets the legal test of a reasonable chance of conviction, there would be no reason to drop the charge.

She also noted that former prime minister Ehud Olmert was acquitted by the Jerusalem District Court but convicted by the Supreme Court.

Dropping the charges in Case 4000 at this stage would rule out the possibility of the prosecution appealing the case to the Supreme Court. Litman said therefore that she thought it unlikely that the prosecution would drop either the fraud and breach of trust, or the bribery charge in Case 4000.

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Despite the judges’ reservations about the bribery charge, Litman asserted that there is still strong evidence in the case against Netanyahu.

Former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua and other journalists at the outlet testified in court earlier in the trial that Elovitch did indeed intervene on behalf of Netanyahu in Walla’s coverage of the prime minister.

Furthermore, former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit noted in a conflict of interest agreement for Netanyahu in 2016 that Netanyahu and Elovitch had been friends for 20 years and met up socially every few months, and therefore told Netanyahu he could not be involved in any decisions dealing with businesses owned by Elovitch. Involvement in such decisions would be a conflict of interest and constitute fraud and breach of trust, Litman insisted.

The problem for the prosecution is that despite the testimony that Elovitch did intervene on Netanyahu’s behalf, the judges appear to give greater weight to the fact that much of Walla’s coverage of Netanyahu was hostile to the prime minister during the period in question, and that many, although not all, of the examples of supposed bias toward him detailed in the indictment turned out to be inaccurate.

If Walla’s coverage of Netanyahu was not “unusually compliant” as the indictment phrases it, there was no quid pro quo. If there was no quid pro quo, then there is no basis for the fraud and breach of trust charge, as well as the bribery charge.

Case 2000 is also on extremely shaky ground with the court. Former deputy attorney general Ran Nizri, who was involved in the decision-making process over Netanyahu’s indictment, said at the time that there was “golden evidence” in the case, but no crime, and the judges appear to have taken this position too.

Here too, Litman said she believed the prosecution would not simply drop the case, and said that the attorney general would likely comply with the court’s recommendation that the prosecution explain the offense and then leave it in the court’s hands.

The only case which still appears to be on solid ground with the judges is Case 1000.

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Gifts of champagne and cigars, as well as jewelry, worth as much as NIS 500,000 were given by Milchan to Netanyahu and his wife Sara, while Milchan’s testimony and that of others give weight to the prosecution’s charges that Netanyahu tried to advance Milchan’s interests.

Milchan acknowledged in court during his testimony that Netanyahu helped him secure a long-term visa in the US.

The business mogul tried to downplay the discussions he held with Netanyahu over a merger of the Keshet and Reshet networks, which he was interested in advancing, but state witness Shlomo Filber, who was director general of the Communications Ministry at the time, testified that Netanyahu had told him to assist Milchan with the merger, although it ultimately never went through.

Additionally, Milchan testified that he had asked Netanyahu about how to solve tax exemption issues, and Yair Lapid, who was finance minister at the time, testified in court that Netanyahu raised the issue with him twice and recommended he advance the law, although he acknowledged that his discussions with the prime minister on the issue were not particularly substantive.

Although the judges did not cast doubt over Case 1000 on Wednesday, they told Baharav-Miara that the case can “move toward a conclusion,” and indicated that some kind of plea bargain would be a good idea.

The attorney general’s options

The problem for Baharav-Miara is that now that the judges have made clear there will likely be no conviction in Cases 4000 and 2000, she has little leverage left to achieve a plea bargain in which Netanyahu admits to the charges in Case 1000.

Furthermore, a plea bargain where Netanyahu admitted guilt to a fraud and breach of trust charge would leave his political future in the hands of the judges, since they would have to decide after conviction whether his crime involved “moral turpitude,” a determination that carries a seven-year ban on holding public office.

Such a ban would effectively end the 77-year-old Netanyahu’s political career, making it far less likely that he would agree to a plea bargain, especially after the tailwind his defense received from the court’s comments to the attorney general on Wednesday.

In theory, the prosecution could agree to change the charge to mere violations of the gifts law, where moral turpitude could not be applied, in order to end the case, but Litman said she saw little reason for the prosecution to agree to such a generous deal.

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“The judges never addressed Netanyahu in their comments to the attorney general, and never said that he was in danger of conviction,” said Litman.

“Everything was on the prosecution, so what does a negotiation look like now? If the prosecution has nothing to offer Netanyahu, how can they reach a deal?”

With the wind in his sails and political peril awaiting in a plea bargain, it does indeed appear that the trial of Benjamin Netanyahu will continue down its seemingly interminable route, even in the unlikely event that the prosecution drops all charges except those in Case 1000.