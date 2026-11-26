Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya claimed Thursday that continued Israeli attacks and restrictions were “unacceptable” under the October 2025 Gaza ceasefire deal, after a series of strikes killed three of the terror group’s senior officials in as many days.

“The equation of killing and siege is unacceptable under the agreement,” Hayya said in a statement.

He also accused guarantors of the deal and the Board of Peace, which is supposed to oversee the White House’s Gaza peace plan, of adhering to a “policy of silence” about Israel’s actions.

“Palestinian blood is dear, and the policy of silence from the Board of Peace and guarantors about the occupation’s crimes is unacceptable,” Hayya said.

He added that Hamas was in talks with other Palestinian factions “to discuss mechanisms to handle the occupation’s violations and policy of daily killing against our people.”

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The statement came after Israeli strikes in Gaza City, in the Strip’s north, on Tuesday and overnight Tuesday-Wednesday killed the head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus and a deputy whom the IDF described as his likely replacement, respectively.

Overnight Wednesday-Thursday, an Israeli strike on central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah also killed a senior Hamas bureaucrat who the IDF said ran the terror group’s banks and investment networks.

At least seven other people were killed in the strikes, including two officers in Hamas’s police force, a 12-year-old boy, and the wife and two teenage daughters of one of the internal security apparatus commanders, according to Hamas officials and Palestinian media.

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The US-backed Gaza ceasefire deal halted major fighting in the shattered territory but did not completely end IDF strikes, which the IDF says aim to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza terrorists. Gaza remains bisected into Israeli- and Hamas-controlled areas.

More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials.

The war was sparked on October 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

Israel has killed over 74,200 people in Gaza since the October 7 attack, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry, which does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

The Israeli military believes that Hamas’s overall toll is largely accurate, with IDF officials estimating that two to three civilians were killed for every dead terror operative. The IDF says it has killed over 24,000 combatants in Gaza and another 1,600 terrorists inside Israel during the October 7 onslaught.

Israel has said it seeks to minimize civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools and mosques.

Israel’s own toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and in military operations along the border with the Strip stands at 479.