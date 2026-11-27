Ultra-Orthodox protesters staged a demonstration against mandatory military conscription outside Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday evening.

Dozens of Haredi men and boys blocked traffic at the entrance to the airport, prompting police to declare the demonstration illegal and deploy riot officers to the scene.

The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, according to the Ynet news site, accusing the protesters of “significantly disrupting daily life in the area and endangering other road users.”

The protest was cleared out by around 10 p.m., without any arrests, despite the violence at the scene.

The demonstrators came to blows with members of the public when two men tried to confront them, one of whom was armed with what appeared to be a metal tray, which he swung around wildly in an apparent attempt to hit them.

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The pair were escorted away by the police to jeers from the demonstrators.

“Terrorist!” someone shouted after the retreating pair.

עשרות מפגינים חרדים הפתיעו את המשטרה והגיעו באוטובוסים לחסום את אחת הכניסות של שדה התעופה בן גוריון. pic.twitter.com/JgX0FLBGnF Advertisement — זירת החדשות (@ZiratNews) November 26, 2026

At another point, a man exited his vehicle and began trying to forcibly clear protesters out of the road, prompting a group to surround him and start hitting and kicking him.

A protester then pushed the man into a nearby woman, causing her to fall into the road, where she remained lying face down for several seconds.

Ultra-Orthodox news outlets reported that the protesters travelled to the site of the demonstration on organized buses from Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, and the ultra-Orthodox West Bank city settlement of Modiin Illit.

The protesters were said to be affiliated with the extremist non-Hasidic Ashkenazi Jerusalem Faction and with the Eda Haredit, the decades-old Jerusalem community of Hasidic and other ultra-Orthodox groups that don’t recognize the State of Israel’s existence as legitimate.

As the demonstration got underway, protesters handed notes to drivers, apologizing for “the delay and inconvenience the protest is causing you,” Ynet reported.

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“It is not our fault,” the apology slips read. “To complain, you should contact the Border Police, which is arresting young Haredi people without their consent and handing them over to the military police, and from there to the military prison.”

The groups’ call for action was prompted by recent arrests of several ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students who failed to comply with draft orders, several of whom were detained at the airport.

The demonstration took place against the backdrop of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party’s coalition negotiations with Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot.

As part of the negotiations, Hebrew media reported Thursday that the sides have agreed on a framework for legislation pertaining to Haredi military conscription. The legislation would scrap enlistment quotas for the ultra-Orthodox community, tighten oversight to ensure yeshiva students exempt from service were actually engaged in Torah study, and establish additional service tracks for Haredi men.

The sides also reportedly agreed that ultra-Orthodox rabbis would call on those not engaged in Torah study to enlist.