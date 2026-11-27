There were no heated infinity pools or hot tubs when Labor Zionist thinker Aaron David Gordon arrived in Ottoman Palestine from Russia at the turn of the 20th century.

Today, the pioneering Zionist, who believed in manual labor, respecting nature and settling the Land of Israel, is the namesake of the growing Gordonia hotel chain, where the ethos is more high living than hard work.

Gordonia co-founder and CEO Gadi Priver said his partner Efraim Kremer, who also owns Eshet Tours, “loves Gordon’s image and was educated on that concept.”

The luxury chain currently operates three hotels and plans to expand to 20.

At the new Gordonia Zichron Yaakov, which opened in March, the 140 rooms offer views of the Mediterranean and nearby farmland. There’s no manual labor of any kind, unless you count a particularly taxing Swedish massage.

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Instead, the focus at the hotel, built on the Carmel Ridge, is an indulgent, all-inclusive luxury experience.

Priver believes Israelis are willing to pay for the luxury of a room overlooking the sea, a 70-meter-long (230-foot) heated infinity pool with built-in hot tubs, and an all-inclusive package that includes afternoon snacks and wine, a chef-prepared dinner and a fully stocked minibar at no extra cost.

“Usually you pay for every step you take in a hotel,” said Priver.

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The hoteliers’ first Gordonia property was a luxury renovation of a hotel in Ma’ale Hahamisha, site of the first convalescent home in the Judean Hills near Jerusalem. They also took over the upscale Elma Hotel, also in Zichron Yaakov.

“I really believe in the premium market,” said Priver, who worked his way up from a bellboy despite not having a high school diploma. “When people go on vacation, they are willing to spend more than they have; the feeling of accessing something, ‘I can sleep in the place that everyone is going to.'”

Most rooms at the Gordonia Zichron Yaakov range from NIS 2,167 ($652) to upward of NIS 4,000 ($1,200) for one of the larger suites or those that include a private pool or jacuzzi. Weekend prices tend to be higher, starting at NIS 3,278 ($1,000) for a Thursday-night stay, with weekend spa packages available.

The new hotel, built from the ground up at a cost of NIS 200 million (around $60 million), was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and three years of war — as were other plans for the luxury chain, which are now underway.

Two more Gordonia hotels are scheduled to open by 2028. One is Gordonia Hof Golan, on the site of the former Luna Gal water park on the Sea of Galilee. The hotel, expected to open in late 2027, will have approximately 150 rooms, 107 of them with private pools.

Gordonia Kadim, in the Arava Desert, is planned for the first quarter of 2028, with approximately 80 rooms, around 60 of them featuring private pools, as well as 20 glamping units.

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By 2030, the chain expects to open five additional hotels across Israel, including properties in Eilat, Caesarea, Netanya, and Mount Arbel, near the town of Migdal.

“We’re built on Israeli tourism,” said Priver. “It will be good for us when international tourism returns; we’ll have a part, because the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv hotels will be full and the overflow will spill over to us.”

At Gordonia Zichron Yaakov, 12 rooms have private pools, six have hot tubs and another 16 are suites.

The rooms’ queen-size beds, stacked with pillows of the guests’ choice, face the sea, with a high-end Nespresso machine just steps away for a morning espresso or cup of tea.

Even the shower offers a sea view, through a glass wall that can be turned opaque for privacy with the flick of a switch.

The hotel is being marketed as a winter getaway, with the infinity pool heated to 28°C (82°F), allowing guests to swim even on rainy days.

There is also a two-floor spa offering treatments including Watsu, a combination of water therapy and shiatsu performed in a heated pool, where a therapist cradles, moves, stretches and massages the floating guest during a 20-minute session.

Priver said the hotel’s infinity pool is the first heated pool of its size in Israel.

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“It’s Instagrammy because of the big swimming pool,” said Priver. “Israelis really love that; they don’t need to leave the hotel. You come for 24 hours, it’s close to the center, and it feels like you’re abroad.”

Each of the Gordonia hotels is a world unto itself, said Priver.

At Zichron Yaakov, the breakfast and dinner menus focus on locally sourced ingredients from the Carmel region, including seasonal fruits and vegetables, cheeses, honey, farm-fresh eggs and olives, as well as local wines. The menus also draw on neighboring communities’ culinary traditions, with taboon pizzas served in the morning and a variety of fresh and raw fish dishes at dinner.

The hotel took years to complete, and when it was finally ready its opening was delayed because of the war with Iran.

“It’s not easy to do a hotel like this,” said Priver. “We aren’t competing with the other luxury hotels; we’re doing something else.”