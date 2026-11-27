Australia places counterterrorism financing sanctions on two people it says orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne on behalf of Iran.

Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad used a “complex chain of proxies” to attack a kosher restaurant in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in 2024, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

In August 2025, Australia ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave the country, the first expulsion of its kind since World War Two. It also suspended operations at its Tehran embassy and listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Wong says the new counterterrorism financing sanctions will restrict the individuals’ access to funds and disrupt their ability to recruit, plan and conduct attacks.

“These sanctions are an important step in disrupting the IRGC’s ability to conduct attacks against Australians and Australian interests,” Wong says.